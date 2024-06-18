Hacked while driving
Megastar Justin Timberlake has been arrested
Megastar Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in the state of New York on Monday evening. A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident to the German Press Agency. He has since been released.
The "SexyBack" singer was taken into custody after being pulled over in the posh town of Sag Harbor. He had been driving under the influence, according to the police spokeswoman.
Drunk driving
A Sag Harbor Justice Court official confirmed that the 43-year-old Timberlake will be charged with DUI - meaning he has yet to appear before a judge.
Drinking with friends, then ignoring a stop sign
"TMZ" reports Timberlake met up with friends for dinner at a hotel in Sag Harbor on Monday night - shortly after midnight, he allegedly got into his car to drive back to his lodgings ... Only to be pulled over almost immediately after he took the wheel. According to the report, he had ignored a stop sign immediately after driving off, which is why the officers had followed him. He had refused to take a breathalyzer test on the spot, so the handcuffs clicked.
A source: "Justin was having dinner with friends and there were police cars outside the restaurant, as there are most nights. They're looking for people leaving after midnight who may have been drinking." Luckily, no one was hurt and there was no drama.
Biel was filming in New York
Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012. The couple have two sons.
Biel stood in front of the camera in New York's Central Park on Monday for her new film "The Better Sister", as recent photos show.
In the spotlight since childhood
Justin Timberlake began his career as a television presenter and actor in various Disney shows as a child, together with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
Spears recently revealed in her memoirs that she became pregnant during her previous relationship with Timberlake and had an abortion.
Timberlake made his international breakthrough at the end of the 1990s as a member of the boy band *NSYNC. He released several successful albums with the group and toured worldwide.
Successful solo career
After *NSYNC disbanded in 2002, Timberlake embarked on a successful solo career. He released five studio albums, all of which were very successful commercially.
In addition to his music career, Timberlake is also active as an actor. He has appeared in numerous films, including "Bad Teacher", "The Social Network" and "Trolls".
