Megastar Justin Timberlake has been arrested

Drinking with friends, then ignoring a stop sign

"TMZ" reports Timberlake met up with friends for dinner at a hotel in Sag Harbor on Monday night - shortly after midnight, he allegedly got into his car to drive back to his lodgings ... Only to be pulled over almost immediately after he took the wheel. According to the report, he had ignored a stop sign immediately after driving off, which is why the officers had followed him. He had refused to take a breathalyzer test on the spot, so the handcuffs clicked.