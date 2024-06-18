Church must cut jobs in Upper Austria

Three educational centers will be closed

During the process, it became clear that considerable costs could be reduced through better coordinated cooperation, the merging of units or their joint management. For example, individual church contribution advice centers are to be merged, said Vicar General Severin Lederhilger. The previous five educational centers will also be reduced to one with three locations. The Schloss Puchberg education center in Wels will remain the center, along with the Haus der Frau in Linz and the Franziskanerhaus in Ried im Innkreis, which is to be renovated in Puchberg and Wels. The Maximilian House in Attnang-Puchheim and the Dominican House in Steyr will not be continued in this form, and the Greisinghof in Tragwein will also be withdrawn after consultation with the Marianists living there. The Maximilianhaus could possibly be used for the future parish. In addition, a building strategy is being launched as a follow-up project to determine what should be done with the properties. Sales would be one-off measures that would not help in the long term, it was said.