Browser underdogs and their special abilities

For more than a decade, one of the first steps most Windows users have taken when starting up a new PC is to use Microsoft's default browser and then download and install Google Chrome to use it as their default browser. The annoyance of incompatible websites and Internet Explorer is still in many people's heads - even though Microsoft has been offering a successor for years in the form of Edge, which is now based on the same open source basis as Google Chrome. On smartphones, however, internet users are far less willing to switch - and are therefore missing out on something.