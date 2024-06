Andi Herzog demands: “Be brave from the start!”

The French at the start of the European Championship - it could hardly be more difficult. Nevertheless, I believe that our team can upset the "Équipe Tricolore" if we perform well in the key duels. Of course, everyone is talking about superstar Kylian Mbappé. He'll charge down the flanks at crazy speed, looking for one-on-ones - just like Ousmane Dembélé. Our full-backs like Stefan Posch will have their work cut out for them.