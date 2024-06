Celebrating with loved ones

The Dortmund striker skillfully placed a pass from Musiala on his right foot and hammered the ball into the net with his second touch. He immediately ran to the touchline and sent a kiss to his loved ones in the stands. After the game, his daughter barely made it onto the pitch - they celebrated the 5:1 together. "It was a really great moment to be able to celebrate with her. Those are minutes that will always be remembered," said Füllkrug after the game.