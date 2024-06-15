Vorteilswelt
No lessons

Draßburg elementary school is under water: lockdown

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 06:00

Lessons for 80 pupils were only possible from home because the corridors and classrooms were flooded. The storm paralyzed the power supply and the clean-up work lasted for days.

comment0 Kommentare

Concerned eyes were focused all week on the places in the Oberwart district that were extremely affected by the storm disaster. However, heavy rain showers also caused enormous damage in communities in the district of Mattersburg from last Saturday. Torrential downpours left clear traces, especially in Baumgarten and Draßburg.

Floors and corridors flooded
The elementary school in Draßburg was hit particularly hard. According to initial reports, rainwater seeped through in torrents due to damage to the roof. Corridors and classroom floors were quickly flooded.

The municipality of Draßburg was not spared from the storms. (Bild: FF Draßburg)
The municipality of Draßburg was not spared from the storms.
(Bild: FF Draßburg)

Helpers cleaned until late into the night
It was later reported that the gutters were blocked. In fact, municipal helpers had to arrive with wiping cloths and cleaning rags to remove the water that was constantly dripping from the ceiling. The industrious workers could barely keep up with the cleaning, working late into the night.

The water ingress was massive, they said. As if that wasn't enough, even all the fuse boxes were reportedly under water. There was no electricity for days. In addition, the water had entered the ground floor via a leaking terrace.

Zitat Icon

As the safety of our schoolchildren is our top priority, the elementary school will remain closed for the time being for necessary repair and clean-up work.

Der Bürgermeister

80 pupils taught at home
As the school building was unusable due to the flooding, the Education Directorate immediately ordered ICT-supported teaching. In concrete terms, this meant that 80 of the six to ten-year-old pupils had to study at home. "The last few weeks before the summer vacation should have been the best of the school year. But the floods put a spanner in the works," parents sympathized with their children.

School open again from Monday
Officials have announced that the children will return to elementary school on Monday. Everyone hopes that lessons can take place without any further problems until the start of the vacations.

