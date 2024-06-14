Rumors in the Liesertal
Disco owner: “Fewer and fewer are in a party mood”
Persistent rumors are doing the rounds in Upper Carinthia: Is the popular Villa disco in Lungau about to close?
Discos are rare in the Upper Carinthian region. There are hardly any typical discos left, especially in the Lieser-Maltatal. The only place where you can really dance and party is the G2 Club in the neighboring municipality of Lieserbrücke near Seeboden. The last well-known party venue in Liesertal - the "Coconut" in Gmünd - turned off its lights in 2020. Now rumors are swirling that the disco in Lungau, which is popular with Liesertal locals, is also set to close its doors.
"Prefer to meet in private"
The people of Upper Carinthia always travel a good 40 minutes by car to party there. But: "Fewer and fewer are in a party mood. People between the ages of 16 and 18 have almost completely dropped out, they hardly go to discos and prefer to meet up privately," notes villa tenant Marco Wirnsperger, citing the pandemic as the main cause of the decline.
Inflation is also a factor. The over-20s no longer want to spend much.
Villa-Pächter Marco Wirnsperger
Disco closed in July and August
The 38-year-old has probably already heard the rumors about the closure. "There will be no lockdown. But operations are restricted. We're open on Fridays and Saturdays because there's not much going on. We're completely closed in July and August because I don't have any guests there due to the many tent festivals," says Wirnsperger. He can't say how long he will continue to run the disco. "It's also about the pleasure. I've been running the Villa for 22 years after all."
