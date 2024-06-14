Disco owner: “Fewer and fewer are in a party mood”

Disco closed in July and August

The 38-year-old has probably already heard the rumors about the closure. "There will be no lockdown. But operations are restricted. We're open on Fridays and Saturdays because there's not much going on. We're completely closed in July and August because I don't have any guests there due to the many tent festivals," says Wirnsperger. He can't say how long he will continue to run the disco. "It's also about the pleasure. I've been running the Villa for 22 years after all."