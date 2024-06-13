Krueger to help ÖFB team with tournament experience

Two days before the European Championship opener against France, a visit to a concert by Rod Stewart should provide another distraction at the ÖFB camp. Rangnick has invited his coaching team and the players to the British veteran rocker's show on Saturday evening (20:00) at the Uber Arena in the east of Berlin's city center. It is around 45 minutes by bus from the team headquarters in the west. The following day, the final training session is scheduled for noon (11:45 a.m.) in Berlin before the ÖFB squad sets off for the game in Düsseldorf on Sunday afternoon (4:00 p.m.).