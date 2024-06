Agron, are you afraid of the Ukrainian mammoth?

Over five hours of pure action were on offer at the first edition of Sparta Royale at the Schwechat Multiversum in February. Fans can expect something similar on Saturday. In addition to the six fights, there will also be two Grand Prix fights. In the Grand Prix, eight fighters will compete against each other in a knockout duel to determine the winner. "This absolutely has a future, people want to see it," Agron Smak is convinced. The same Agron Smak who will contest the main fight in Schwechat on Saturday.