Fierce criticism
Ex-driver on Steiner: “He can save himself the trouble”
Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has severely criticized former Haas team boss Günther Steiner. According to the German, Steiner should learn to put his own house in order before criticizing others. This also involved statements about Mick Schumacher.
"Günther Steiner, what can you say about that? It's always difficult to understand his communication," said Glock on Sky, expressing his incomprehension. Shortly beforehand, Steiner had once again been critical of his former protégé Mick Schumacher on "The Red Flag" podcast.
Asked whether he would recommend Alpine to sign the German, the South Tyrolean replied: "Not at the moment, no. You have to get the best drivers that are available. And there are drivers who show that they are very good". For Steiner, Schumacher is probably not one of them.
"Do a good job without him"
The former team boss could have spared himself this criticism, says Glock. "You shouldn't go on and on about it. What's the point behind it? He should put his own house in order," said the 42-year-old, adding: "If you look at Günther Steiner's record as team principal, you can doubt it, you have to doubt it. Because at the moment, Team Haas is doing a very, very good job without him!"
Glock also found an Instagram story by Steiner inappropriate. After both Haas drivers were subsequently disqualified in Monaco due to a team mistake, Haas responded with the words: "Perhaps someone would like to borrow my tape measure." A side swipe at his former team. This caused Glock to shake his head: "What are you doing? I think you should be a bit more clever on your part. But that is, yes, typical Günther Steiner."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
