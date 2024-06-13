Ex-driver on Steiner: “He can save himself the trouble”

"Do a good job without him"

The former team boss could have spared himself this criticism, says Glock. "You shouldn't go on and on about it. What's the point behind it? He should put his own house in order," said the 42-year-old, adding: "If you look at Günther Steiner's record as team principal, you can doubt it, you have to doubt it. Because at the moment, Team Haas is doing a very, very good job without him!"