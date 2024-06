"I'm from Mongolia and came to Carinthia twelve years ago. Carla has been my favorite store ever since. I spend a maximum of four euros on great shoes," says Shinebayarjag during the "Krone" shop inspection. This is also the motto of the store in Klagenfurt's Kolping-Gasse: "First choice second-hand". The prices are in the lower range and the selection is huge: women's, children's and men's clothing, shoes, curtains, table and bed linen, sportswear, toys, board games, school supplies, books and household goods, as well as crockery and pictures ...