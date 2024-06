Police filmed operation at VP headquarters with bodycams

Last Wednesday, as reported, activists from the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) occupied the ÖVP headquarters in Innsbruck wearing pig masks in front of their faces. Five days later, VGT chairman Martin Balluch addressed the public with drastic descriptions of police violence. He and the association accuse the police of a whole series of violations against the animal rights activists. "It shocks me deeply to have to listen to these stories", he revealed.