EU decides on China punitive tariffs: this is how high they will be

The picture becomes more differentiated when the focus is shifted away from the automotive industry to the industry as a whole: according to a recently published survey by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW), which is close to employers, a majority of German industrial companies are in favor of punitive tariffs on electric cars from China. This could also have something to do with past experience. When announcing the anti-dumping investigation, von der Leyen referred to the fate of the European solar industry, which had suffered greatly from Chinese competition in the past.