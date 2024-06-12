From Friday
Celebrate the start of the European Championships in the ADMIRAL Arena
The European Football Championship is about to begin and the ADMIRAL Arena Prater Fanzone is opening its doors for the opening match between Germany and Scotland on June 14. Visitors can expect a varied program with comedy, dance and music. An evening full of entertainment and soccer fever awaits.
Friday is the day: the ADMIRAL Arena Prater Fanzone invites you to the public viewing of the opening match of the European Championship on June 14. From 16:00, the area will open its doors to the many soccer fans who are eagerly awaiting the opening match between Germany and Scotland.
Attractive supporting program
The comedy shepherds will provide entertainment with their humorous performance until the kick-off at 21:00. Dance performances by various dance groups and the Kronehit DJ will round off the program.
In addition, fans can put their skills to the test at the ADMIRAL Corner, or try their accuracy at the "Krone" stand to win European Championship goodies. KroneTV will also be on site with exciting interview partners. Even in bad weather, fans can watch the UEFA EURO 2024 kick-off in Europe's largest sports bar on a huge 28m² 4K LED wall with impressive surround sound.
All information about the ADMIRAL Fanzone can be found online at www.admiralarenaprater.at/fanzone
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.