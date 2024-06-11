Italy's coach reveals
Spalletti: “That was a trauma for the team”
On July 14, the Italian national soccer team wants to successfully defend its European Championship title and, like Gianluigi Buffon's team in 2006, lift the trophy into the Berlin night sky. Just like back then, the Azzurri will travel to the World Cup plagued by scandals and not as top favorites. Above all, the 2023 manipulation scandal is still playing a role for the defending champions. "That was a trauma for the team," said team boss Luciano Spalletti.
For Buffon, now head of the national team delegation, this is not a bad sign. "We often cut a poor figure when we started from pole position," he said.
"On the other hand, when we started one row behind, we were often good for a surprise," said the former world-class goalkeeper. The Italians are hoping for the same this time. The defending champions are not among the favourites ahead of the start of the tournament on Friday. The team has been too inconsistent in qualifying and in the test matches, and the weaknesses of the squad, which has been accommodated in Iserlohn in the Sauerland region, appear to be too serious.
Difficult group
The preparations for the European Championship were anything but trouble-free: the much-criticized departure of European champion coach Roberto Mancini to Saudi Arabia, a new manipulation scandal, accusations of racism and injury concerns kept the team busy. Added to this is the sporting starting position with the difficult Group B and the opponents Albania (June 15), Spain (June 20) and Croatia (June 24). All of this is diminishing Italy's belief in their chances of successfully defending their title.
"Even in 2021, Italy was not one of the strongest teams on paper," recalled national coach Luciano Spalletti, but defiantly said: "We are convinced that we have a good team." The proud soccer nation missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals. And above all, the failure in the 2022 play-off against outsiders North Macedonia just a few months after winning the European Championship title has left its mark. "We're trying to keep growing, but we're coming off the back of missing out on World Cup qualification," warned Spalletti, whose team only managed to secure their European Championship ticket late on with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine.
On the other hand, when we started a row behind, we were often good for a surprise.
Gianluigi Buffon
Bild: AP
The Azzurri want to put the trauma of missing out on the World Cup behind them with strong performances in Germany, as well as the negative headlines of recent months. The accusations of racism against Francesco Acerbi should no longer be an issue simply because the defender, like youngster Giorgio Scalvini, is injured in Germany and has increased Spalletti's personnel worries.
The situation is completely different in the latest manipulation scandal that rocked Italian soccer in the fall of 2023. Following the allegations against national team players Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli, the police even arrived at the national team's training center in Coverciano near Florence. "That was a trauma for the team," said Spalletti.
Surprised by the nomination himself
The highly acclaimed midfielder Tonali is suspended from the European Championships, while Fagioli is included - even though his seven-month ban only expired in May. "I always hoped to return to the national team, but I have to admit that I was surprised by this nomination," said the 23-year-old. Participating in the European Championship is "a dream" for him. Spalletti hopes that Fagioli will bring a certain freshness with him after the long break. "He has that quality and that inspiration," he praised the Juventus midfielder.
Buffon is counting on the problems and the underdog role - similar to 2006, when a manipulation scandal rocked the entire Serie A and the national team shortly before the World Cup - to weld the team and perhaps even the entire nation together. "Cheering on Italy is always emotional," said the 46-year-old. "It's the one event where we all become brothers. That's the true magic of the national team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.