Spalletti: “That was a trauma for the team”

"On the other hand, when we started one row behind, we were often good for a surprise," said the former world-class goalkeeper. The Italians are hoping for the same this time. The defending champions are not among the favourites ahead of the start of the tournament on Friday. The team has been too inconsistent in qualifying and in the test matches, and the weaknesses of the squad, which has been accommodated in Iserlohn in the Sauerland region, appear to be too serious.

Difficult group

The preparations for the European Championship were anything but trouble-free: the much-criticized departure of European champion coach Roberto Mancini to Saudi Arabia, a new manipulation scandal, accusations of racism and injury concerns kept the team busy. Added to this is the sporting starting position with the difficult Group B and the opponents Albania (June 15), Spain (June 20) and Croatia (June 24). All of this is diminishing Italy's belief in their chances of successfully defending their title.