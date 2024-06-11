“Gravel jam” could dry up the Danube

Monitoring the situation

In order to prevent such an event, the responsible association is constantly filling in gravel at the deepened points. "Whatever is necessary to preserve the ecology of the Danube is being done," a Verbund spokesperson emphasized to ORF. The situation is being constantly monitored, confirmed the Ministry of Agriculture. If they come to the conclusion that it is necessary to add more gravel, this will be done, according to Verbund. In any case, time is pressing, according to the Danube study.