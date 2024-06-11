Falling water levels
“Gravel jam” could dry up the Danube
Experts are predicting a dramatic loss of water in the Danube below the Freudenau power plant. This would not only endanger navigation on this section of the river. For the Donau-Auen National Park, this means "a possible catastrophe scenario", according to the study.
The problem is caused because the gravel transported by the river gets stuck in front of every dam wall. As a result, this material is missing in the further course of the river and, in the worst case, a so-called bed failure could occur. "If the gravel bed is washed away, leaving sandy areas exposed, a flood could cut a deep swathe into the river bed," warn the experts: "This would cause the water level to drop rapidly!"
Monitoring the situation
In order to prevent such an event, the responsible association is constantly filling in gravel at the deepened points. "Whatever is necessary to preserve the ecology of the Danube is being done," a Verbund spokesperson emphasized to ORF. The situation is being constantly monitored, confirmed the Ministry of Agriculture. If they come to the conclusion that it is necessary to add more gravel, this will be done, according to Verbund. In any case, time is pressing, according to the Danube study.
