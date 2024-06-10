"No reason to cheer"

Reactions from the People's Party, which was still the party with the most votes in 2019 with 26%, were cautious. "The result is no cause for celebration, but promises a close race for first place in the National Council elections in the fall," hopes ÖVP city party chairman Kurt Hohensinner. In any case, the city councillor now wants to roll up his sleeves more than ever: "We are focusing on working for the city. There is a lot to do because of the broken election promises of the KPÖ and the Greens - from the construction site and traffic chaos to more money for our children and the unworthy stadium debate."