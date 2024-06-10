After the EU election
SPÖ can take comfort in weak Styrian result with "election victory" in the provincial capital. Weakest provincial result for the Freedom Party.
The Mur metropolis once again lived up to its reputation as an "electoral chameleon". After black, green and dark red, the clock tower shone red again this time. Graz of all places, where the Socialists have been relegated to supporting actors at best in recent elections, provided the Styrian SPÖ with one of the few bright spots in the EU elections. With just under 21 percent, they took first place. "The result shows the potential of the SPÖ and is of course a nice snapshot that gives us strength," says club leader Daniela Schlüsselberger. "However, the shift to the right in the overall result is shocking."
"Only just behind the ÖVP"
This did not happen in Graz. The Greens finished behind the SPÖ (19.1 percent), ahead of the ÖVP (18.4 percent) and only then came the Freedom Party, which achieved its worst municipal result in Styria with 17.3 percent in the provincial capital of all places. "However, certain left-wing forces have already pronounced us dead in Graz, which is clearly not the case, as we are only just behind the ÖVP," says provincial party secretary Stefan Hermann, who is not dissatisfied.
Hermann does not believe that the Freedom Party's financial scandal prevented a better election result. "The result has shown that there is certainly potential in Graz, but it definitely needs to be mobilized more effectively for national and regional elections."
Schilling debate "dispensable"
The result for the Greens was much more positive, with less than two percent missing first place. "I think we can be satisfied. But we must not rest on our laurels," warns Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner. The eternal discussions about top candidate Lena Schilling certainly did not help the Green cause. "We could have done without this debate and focused our energy on real issues. Unfortunately, we have just seen what extreme weather events can do and there is still a lot to do."
"No reason to cheer"
Reactions from the People's Party, which was still the party with the most votes in 2019 with 26%, were cautious. "The result is no cause for celebration, but promises a close race for first place in the National Council elections in the fall," hopes ÖVP city party chairman Kurt Hohensinner. In any case, the city councillor now wants to roll up his sleeves more than ever: "We are focusing on working for the city. There is a lot to do because of the broken election promises of the KPÖ and the Greens - from the construction site and traffic chaos to more money for our children and the unworthy stadium debate."
The Neos were pleased with 14.6 percent in Graz. The mayoral party KPÖ was also satisfied with its 6.8 percent. The communists will make massive gains in Graz in the regional elections at the latest - the only question then is at whose expense and in what color the clock tower will then shine.
