Reach for the knife

Viennese man (52) felt provoked by building work

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 12:21

A 52-year-old Viennese man went berserk after the construction noise in the apartment next door became too much for him. He stabbed the front door with a kitchen knife and threatened the carpenters at work. In court, the council house resident appears much more peaceful: "I'm sober today."

Still drunk from the day before, a 52-year-old man wanted to sleep it off on May 6. However, a neighbor had planned construction work in the apartment next door that Monday morning, and the carpenters were already busy drilling there. Much to the displeasure of the now accused Viennese.

"I was drunk"
Armed with a knife, he confronted the workers: "Come out, you a..." After there was no reaction, he stabbed the kitchen knife against the front door of the council apartment in the 21st district. "I was drunk. I didn't sleep. I had three per mille," the 52-year-old said in Vienna's provincial court, a lot more conciliatory. He would only drink three times a year anyway. He had spoken to the carpenter, who testified as a witness, before the trial - the two are now even on friendly terms: "I know now anyway that they can't help it."

The defendant (52) attacked the construction workers with this kitchen knife.
The defendant (52) attacked the construction workers with this kitchen knife.
(Bild: SCHUSTER Mattias (LPD-W-L1-1), Krone KREATIV)

That's why Ms. Rat offers him a diversion; after all, the accused has found a job again after a long time and needs a clean criminal record to do so. The proceedings against him are dropped in return for a total payment of 400 euros. "Did you understand that?" the judge asks - "Yes, I'm sober today. Then I got off lightly again."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sophie Pratschner
Sophie Pratschner
