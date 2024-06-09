AUA plane gets caught in catastrophic hailstorm

The nose of the plane was missing

A large contingent of emergency services immediately raced to the plane. When the passengers got off the plane, they were in for a rude awakening. Not only were the front windows shattered, but the front part of the plane was also missing - simply torn off. "At that moment, the passengers realized that the pilot had landed flying blind and how close they had come to a catastrophe. "It could have turned out differently," the friends thought to themselves.