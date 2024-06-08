At extreme sports event
Incredible scenes took place in the DC Tower
Stair running has nothing in common with oxygen-rich forest and meadow jogging. The thighs burn more and more from floor to floor and every participant is coughing at the finish line. Nevertheless, 650 extreme athletes ran up the DC Tower in Vienna on Saturday.
Incredible scenes to marvel at: while several officers from the special police unit WEGA abseiled down from the 60th floor of the DC Tower, extreme athletes climbed Austria's tallest office building on foot. They climbed 1450 steps and 58 floors to the sky in the skyscraper, where 7000 people work. In the finish area on the roof terrace of the Melia Hotel, Cordula Galster said: "I live in Frankfurt am Main in a high-rise building on the 23rd floor and walk to my apartment once a day. It was good for me that it was a left-turning staircase, just like at home. It was nice and wide and the air was much better than I expected." The 50-year-old smiled: "I was able to climb the last three floors again. But I was already panting after the first three floors. Stair running is really just about overcoming your weaker self, closing your eyes and pushing on."
Austrian invented his own stair running technique
Görge Heimann, President of the almost 100-member strong Towerrunning Germany association, smiled: "The Austrian Rolf Majcen even invented his own technique, with both hands on the inside of the railing." Majcen, who has already conquered 104 buildings on five continents, opened the competition in the morning, finishing 18th in 7:38.7 minutes. The Lower Austrian, who works in Vienna, said: "It was all wonderfully organized and a lot of fun."
"That makes you want more"
The Upper Austrian Rudolf Reitberger, 2004 triumphant in New York at the stair run in the Empire State Building, finished 13th (7:21.6). Ryoji Watanabe (Jp/5:47.2) and Valentina Belotti (It/7:15.1) won the race. Tower manager David Friedl was satisfied with the outcome: "A format that certainly whets the appetite for more and offered the sporty tower community a successful change from their everyday working lives."
"Looking forward to the second edition next year"
Organizer Gerhard Wehr, who has already walked down the DC Tower staircase twice, said after the premiere: "After 25 years in the sports event business, I've learned a lot again. I'm already looking forward to the second edition next year." His full attention is now focused on the Business Run. On 5 September, the former head organizer of the Vienna City Marathon will once again be moving over 25,000 people on the flat.
