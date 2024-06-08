Incredible scenes took place in the DC Tower

Incredible scenes to marvel at: while several officers from the special police unit WEGA abseiled down from the 60th floor of the DC Tower, extreme athletes climbed Austria's tallest office building on foot. They climbed 1450 steps and 58 floors to the sky in the skyscraper, where 7000 people work. In the finish area on the roof terrace of the Melia Hotel, Cordula Galster said: "I live in Frankfurt am Main in a high-rise building on the 23rd floor and walk to my apartment once a day. It was good for me that it was a left-turning staircase, just like at home. It was nice and wide and the air was much better than I expected." The 50-year-old smiled: "I was able to climb the last three floors again. But I was already panting after the first three floors. Stair running is really just about overcoming your weaker self, closing your eyes and pushing on."