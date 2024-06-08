Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At extreme sports event

Incredible scenes took place in the DC Tower

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 21:47

Stair running has nothing in common with oxygen-rich forest and meadow jogging. The thighs burn more and more from floor to floor and every participant is coughing at the finish line. Nevertheless, 650 extreme athletes ran up the DC Tower in Vienna on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

Incredible scenes to marvel at: while several officers from the special police unit WEGA abseiled down from the 60th floor of the DC Tower, extreme athletes climbed Austria's tallest office building on foot. They climbed 1450 steps and 58 floors to the sky in the skyscraper, where 7000 people work. In the finish area on the roof terrace of the Melia Hotel, Cordula Galster said: "I live in Frankfurt am Main in a high-rise building on the 23rd floor and walk to my apartment once a day. It was good for me that it was a left-turning staircase, just like at home. It was nice and wide and the air was much better than I expected." The 50-year-old smiled: "I was able to climb the last three floors again. But I was already panting after the first three floors. Stair running is really just about overcoming your weaker self, closing your eyes and pushing on."

Cordula Galster (front right) and Görge Heimann (back center) shared fun facts in the finish area. (Bild: Matthias Mödl)
Cordula Galster (front right) and Görge Heimann (back center) shared fun facts in the finish area.
(Bild: Matthias Mödl)

Austrian invented his own stair running technique
Görge Heimann, President of the almost 100-member strong Towerrunning Germany association, smiled: "The Austrian Rolf Majcen even invented his own technique, with both hands on the inside of the railing." Majcen, who has already conquered 104 buildings on five continents, opened the competition in the morning, finishing 18th in 7:38.7 minutes. The Lower Austrian, who works in Vienna, said: "It was all wonderfully organized and a lot of fun."

Rolf Majcen has invented his own technique for the stair run. He came 18th in the men's ranking at the DC Tower. (Bild: Rolf Majcen)
Rolf Majcen has invented his own technique for the stair run. He came 18th in the men's ranking at the DC Tower.
(Bild: Rolf Majcen)
Rudolf Reitberger won the stair run in the Empire State Building in New York in 2004. 20 years later, he is still in top shape. (Bild: Matthias Mödl)
Rudolf Reitberger won the stair run in the Empire State Building in New York in 2004. 20 years later, he is still in top shape.
(Bild: Matthias Mödl)

"That makes you want more"
The Upper Austrian Rudolf Reitberger, 2004 triumphant in New York at the stair run in the Empire State Building, finished 13th (7:21.6). Ryoji Watanabe (Jp/5:47.2) and Valentina Belotti (It/7:15.1) won the race. Tower manager David Friedl was satisfied with the outcome: "A format that certainly whets the appetite for more and offered the sporty tower community a successful change from their everyday working lives."

There was a DC Tower trophy for the first three men. (Bild: DC TowerRun/Nicole Viktorik)
There was a DC Tower trophy for the first three men.
(Bild: DC TowerRun/Nicole Viktorik)
The fastest men and women at the DC TowerRun. (Bild: DC TowerRun/Nicole Viktorik)
The fastest men and women at the DC TowerRun.
(Bild: DC TowerRun/Nicole Viktorik)

"Looking forward to the second edition next year"
Organizer Gerhard Wehr, who has already walked down the DC Tower staircase twice, said after the premiere: "After 25 years in the sports event business, I've learned a lot again. I'm already looking forward to the second edition next year." His full attention is now focused on the Business Run. On 5 September, the former head organizer of the Vienna City Marathon will once again be moving over 25,000 people on the flat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf