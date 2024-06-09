Informer affair and co.
Exploding legal costs in the “House of Klagenfurt”
The legal dispute with former municipal director Peter Jost is once again becoming a political construction site. Decisions and fees are now to be reviewed.
As reported in detail, the "Krone" interview with former municipal director Peter Jost has caused a stir: "I am and will remain the Magi!", assured Jost, who is taking legal action against his dismissal and seems very optimistic. The lawyer's statements now have consequences: "The Audit Committee will have to deal with passages of the interview on June 24," said Finance Officer Philipp Liesnig.
Among other things, it concerns the assertion that Jost's overtime regulation was compensation for a damages claim ten years ago. Liesnig: "A consensus would have been needed for such compensation, the mayor can't just do it like that." And the indications that Christian Scheider was much more deeply involved in the so-called informer affair than previously assumed should also be questioned.
Almost one million euros for lawyers
Speaking of the informer affair: as Klagenfurt now needs legal advice in many areas, which is apparently not currently available in-house with around 1,800 employees, the question arises as to how high the legal costs are? The result: in 2023, according to the finance officer, it was 670,000 euros; this year it is 941,000 euros!
"40,000 euros of this is reserved for the mayor's office," it says. Will it all work out? Some lawyers have allegedly been waiting months for their money - legal advice would actually require a city senate resolution. Do they all exist - and who commissioned whom? That too is now being closely examined.
