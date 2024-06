Automatically saved design

Whether knee or hip, more and more Burgenlanders need a new joint. Last year alone, around 1600 operations were carried out in the clinics of Gesundheit Burgenland and the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Eisenstadt. International studies even predict that the number of joint replacement operations will increase by ten percent across Europe and therefore also in Burgenland by 2030, and by as much as 25 percent by 2040. The Güssing Clinic is a popular destination for joint replacement operations, which is considered a "joint stronghold" and is also frequented by more and more patients from other federal states.