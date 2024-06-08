Automatically saved design

Construction work again this year
Ehrenhausen is the gateway to the South Styrian Wine Route. Renovation work on the road through the village begins on Monday, which means that traffic will be restricted as in the previous year.
Ehrenhausen is often referred to as the "gateway to the South Styrian Wine Route", but from Monday onwards it will be virtually closed to traffic. This is because the picturesque market town is being transformed into a huge construction site - once again, as the road through the village was already closed last year due to extensive excavation work. During the summer vacations, of all times, tourism businesses in the region were not entirely happy about this.
New road, new sidewalks
And this year it was déjà vu all over again. Work will be carried out again from June 10 until the end of the vacations (September 6). "After all the pipes were replaced last year, the sidewalks are now being renewed, the main square is being repaved, the road is being asphalted and trees are being planted," explains Mayor Hannes Zweytick (ÖVP).
Trucks have to make way
The through road is therefore only passable for cars in the direction of Gamlitz, coming from Gamlitz you have to take a detour via Spielfeld or Retznei - trucks always have to take the alternative route. "We are doing this during the vacations because the school buses can no longer drive into the village due to the roadworks, which would have caused problems for many children. What's more, autumn is the traditional peak season on the Wine Route," argues Zweytick.
To school with the fire department
A highlight for many children: in the last three weeks of school, they are now taken to primary and secondary school in three smaller fire department buses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
