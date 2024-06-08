Automatically saved design

Trucks have to make way

The through road is therefore only passable for cars in the direction of Gamlitz, coming from Gamlitz you have to take a detour via Spielfeld or Retznei - trucks always have to take the alternative route. "We are doing this during the vacations because the school buses can no longer drive into the village due to the roadworks, which would have caused problems for many children. What's more, autumn is the traditional peak season on the Wine Route," argues Zweytick.