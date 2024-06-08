Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bankruptcy against Iceland

Southgate after 1-0 defeat: “It’s good for us”

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 11:05

England's soccer team boss Gareth Southgate has voiced clear criticism after the 1-0 home test match defeat against Iceland - but he remains confident for the European Championship. "It was obviously a disappointing performance and we didn't show enough character, but I think that's good for us ahead of an international tournament," said Southgate.

comment0 Kommentare

England's star striker Harry Kane was beaten at Wembley Stadium in London after Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson scored in the 12th minute. Kane was substituted after just over an hour (64'). "I think we have to get better without the ball," said Southgate. "It's inevitable that the players have an eye on what's coming for them in terms of first challenges. There's no excuse for the result, but there are a lot of things we can put right quickly."

Disappointment for Declan Rice (m.) and Co. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Disappointment for Declan Rice (m.) and Co.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

"It hurts me inside"
Declan Rice is similarly disappointed. "It's not ideal that we lost, but there are a lot of learning curves to build on as a team," said the Arsenal midfielder. There was no doubting the quality of the team. But: "I had the feeling that we were a bit overstretched at times and not as compact as usual. It hurts me inside, and there's still a lot to do before the next game." England face Serbia (June 16), Denmark (20th) and Slovenia (25th).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf