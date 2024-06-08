Bankruptcy against Iceland
Southgate after 1-0 defeat: “It’s good for us”
England's soccer team boss Gareth Southgate has voiced clear criticism after the 1-0 home test match defeat against Iceland - but he remains confident for the European Championship. "It was obviously a disappointing performance and we didn't show enough character, but I think that's good for us ahead of an international tournament," said Southgate.
England's star striker Harry Kane was beaten at Wembley Stadium in London after Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson scored in the 12th minute. Kane was substituted after just over an hour (64'). "I think we have to get better without the ball," said Southgate. "It's inevitable that the players have an eye on what's coming for them in terms of first challenges. There's no excuse for the result, but there are a lot of things we can put right quickly."
"It hurts me inside"
Declan Rice is similarly disappointed. "It's not ideal that we lost, but there are a lot of learning curves to build on as a team," said the Arsenal midfielder. There was no doubting the quality of the team. But: "I had the feeling that we were a bit overstretched at times and not as compact as usual. It hurts me inside, and there's still a lot to do before the next game." England face Serbia (June 16), Denmark (20th) and Slovenia (25th).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.