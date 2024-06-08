Southgate after 1-0 defeat: “It’s good for us”

"It hurts me inside"

Declan Rice is similarly disappointed. "It's not ideal that we lost, but there are a lot of learning curves to build on as a team," said the Arsenal midfielder. There was no doubting the quality of the team. But: "I had the feeling that we were a bit overstretched at times and not as compact as usual. It hurts me inside, and there's still a lot to do before the next game." England face Serbia (June 16), Denmark (20th) and Slovenia (25th).