Cyclist injured, motorcycle crashes into crash barrier
Tyrol's emergency services were called out on roads and highways due to accidents on Wednesday. Cyclists were involved in two of them. In the third crash, a motorcyclist crashed into the concrete barrier.
The first accident occurred at around 2.30 pm. A Turkish man (24) was driving a delivery vehicle in Axams on Innsbrucker Straße in a westerly direction. At the same time, a German (28) was riding a bicycle behind the vehicle. The vehicle had to stop due to traffic. The cyclist noticed this too late, hit the right rear side and fell.
The 28-year-old suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to Innsbruck Hospital.
Car driver overlooked recumbent bicycle
The second accident occurred at around 4 pm. When turning left on the L300 in Aschau, a car driver (55) overlooked a 57-year-old man who was riding a recumbent bicycle. The cyclist was injured to an undetermined degree in the collision.
After first aid, he was taken to Schwaz hospital.
His wife was unable to stop in time, tried to pass him on the right, grazed the motorcycle's pannier and crashed into the right-hand concrete crash barrier.
Crashed intothe concrete crash barrier
The third accident occurred at around 5 pm. A couple from the Netherlands (both in their mid-40s) were driving their motorcycles eastbound on the Inntal highway in Landeck. Before the Landeck tunnel, the husband stopped in front of a priority sign due to traffic. "His wife was unable to stop in time, tried to pass him on the right, grazed the motorcycle's case and crashed into the right-hand concrete crash barrier."
The German woman suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to Zams Hospital by ambulance.
