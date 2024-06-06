Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rescue required

Cyclist injured, motorcycle crashes into crash barrier

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 10:00

Tyrol's emergency services were called out on roads and highways due to accidents on Wednesday. Cyclists were involved in two of them. In the third crash, a motorcyclist crashed into the concrete barrier.

comment0 Kommentare

The first accident occurred at around 2.30 pm. A Turkish man (24) was driving a delivery vehicle in Axams on Innsbrucker Straße in a westerly direction. At the same time, a German (28) was riding a bicycle behind the vehicle. The vehicle had to stop due to traffic. The cyclist noticed this too late, hit the right rear side and fell.

The 28-year-old suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to Innsbruck Hospital.

Schwaz hospital (archive photo) (Bild: Manuel Schwaiger)
Schwaz hospital (archive photo)
(Bild: Manuel Schwaiger)

Car driver overlooked recumbent bicycle
The second accident occurred at around 4 pm. When turning left on the L300 in Aschau, a car driver (55) overlooked a 57-year-old man who was riding a recumbent bicycle. The cyclist was injured to an undetermined degree in the collision.

After first aid, he was taken to Schwaz hospital.

Zitat Icon

His wife was unable to stop in time, tried to pass him on the right, grazed the motorcycle's pannier and crashed into the right-hand concrete crash barrier.

Ein Sprecher der Polizei

Crashed intothe concrete crash barrier
The third accident occurred at around 5 pm. A couple from the Netherlands (both in their mid-40s) were driving their motorcycles eastbound on the Inntal highway in Landeck. Before the Landeck tunnel, the husband stopped in front of a priority sign due to traffic. "His wife was unable to stop in time, tried to pass him on the right, grazed the motorcycle's case and crashed into the right-hand concrete crash barrier."

The German woman suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to Zams Hospital by ambulance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf