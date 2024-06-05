Styrian woman stabbed baby to death
Newborn baby killed: Parents and aunt on trial
He was 49 centimeters tall and weighed 2600 grams - but the baby had no chance of a happy life. His mother killed him after birth. The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head, 15 stab wounds to the neck and strangulation by a gift ribbon that was still hanging around the newborn boy's neck. The mother, father and aunt are on trial today, Wednesday, in Leoben (Styria).
The young couple have been together since 2016. They kept their relationship a secret out of fear of their parents. "In mid-2022, the now 29-year-old became pregnant," explains public prosecutor Sabrina Berge, but the young woman claims not to have realized that she was expecting a child. On the evening of the crime, she only felt a pulling sensation in her stomach. "It was actually labor pains."
Fractured skull and stab wounds
Shortly afterwards, the accused gave birth to a healthy boy. "She cut the umbilical cord with a pair of scissors and wrapped the baby in a blue bathrobe." Only the defendant knows what happened in the next three to four hours. According to the autopsy report, the newborn had a skull fracture caused by massive blunt force. It had been strangled with the gift ribbon. The coroner also counted 15 stab wounds to the neck. "The same craft scissors that had previously cut the umbilical cord", said the public prosecutor.
The defendant confessed from the outset to having killed her son in the "heinous manner described." Because she was in an exceptional psychological state due to the unexpected birth, she is only charged with infanticide and not murder.
"I swear I didn't notice anything"
The father has to answer for failing to provide assistance. Although the mother sent him several messages and photos, he did not come to her aid. "I couldn't imagine that she was really pregnant. I swear to all the saints, I didn't notice anything," he affirms in tears before Judge Roman Weiss.
"This is madness. Don't be angry with me, but you can't be that stupid!" The presiding judge couldn't believe that the defendant didn't think it was worth the effort to check on his girlfriend - despite the photos full of blood. "The biggest mistake of my life," he said quietly. "You are aware that your son would still be alive if you had reacted sooner," the prosecutor accuses him. "He would be one and a half years old now."
Sister-in-law found woman in pool of blood
It wasn't until the next day, hours later at soccer training, that he had a bad feeling and raised the alarm. The sister-in-law rushed into the apartment and found the woman unconscious on the floor in the bathroom, covered in blood. She then discovered the dead baby in the bedroom.
Infant and murder weapon put in bin bag
While waiting to be rescued, she put the dead child and the scissors in a bin bag and cleaned the apartment. "Why? Why would you hide an infant in a green garbage bag, hide the scissors and clean the apartment? That looks like a classic cover-up to me!" rumbles the judge. "I was in shock, I was pregnant myself," the woman cries bitter tears. "I don't know. I didn't want to cover anything up."
The mother has yet to be questioned. A verdict is expected this afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
