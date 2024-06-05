Newborn baby killed: Parents and aunt on trial

"This is madness. Don't be angry with me, but you can't be that stupid!" The presiding judge couldn't believe that the defendant didn't think it was worth the effort to check on his girlfriend - despite the photos full of blood. "The biggest mistake of my life," he said quietly. "You are aware that your son would still be alive if you had reacted sooner," the prosecutor accuses him. "He would be one and a half years old now."