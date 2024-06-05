Weißhaidinger: “But I’m capable of a top 3!”

Lukas Weißhaidinger's performance so far this season has given him a boost. A change in technique has been promising. His sensational series in Eisenstadt, crowned with 69.04 m, then a fourth place in the Diamond League in Oslo and a fifth place in Stockholm show that he is right up there with Europe's best. He is a great fourth in the entry list for Rome. Only the Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna, who set a world record of 74.35 m this year and is still undefeated in 2024, seems to be a gold medal contender. However, there have already been enough falls of the favorites in the history of the European Championships. The Upper Austrian doesn't need to hide from world champion Kristjan Ceh (Slo/Heuer 70.48), Clemens Prüfer (D/69.09) and even Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (Sd/even behind him in the annual ranking with 68.99). Luki: "Everything is possible..."