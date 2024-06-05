Bill Gates works on autobiography “Source Code”

The book is primarily about the tech billionaire's early years. "It is the story of his principled grandmother and ambitious parents, his first deep friendships and the sudden death of his best friend; his struggles to fit in and his discovery of the world of programming and computers at the dawn of a new era; his journey as a teenager that took him from late-night escapades in a nearby computer center to his dorm room, where he sparked a revolution that would change the world forever," Piper Verlag said.