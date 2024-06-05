To be published in February
Bill Gates works on autobiography “Source Code”
Microsoft founder Bill Gates (68) is publishing his autobiography. His memoirs will be published next February under the title "Source Code", Gates announced on his website on Tuesday. Piper Verlag announced that the work would also be available in German on February 4.
The book is primarily about the tech billionaire's early years. "It is the story of his principled grandmother and ambitious parents, his first deep friendships and the sudden death of his best friend; his struggles to fit in and his discovery of the world of programming and computers at the dawn of a new era; his journey as a teenager that took him from late-night escapades in a nearby computer center to his dorm room, where he sparked a revolution that would change the world forever," Piper Verlag said.
Born in 1955 in the US West Coast metropolis of Seattle, Gates, who founded the future IT giant Microsoft together with Paul Allen in 1975 after dropping out of the elite Harvard University, is considered one of the richest people in the world. He divorced his wife Melinda in 2021 after around 27 years of marriage; the couple have three adult children.
Melinda Gates recently announced that she would also be stepping down from their joint foundation. This is one of the world's most important donors in the field of healthcare and development cooperation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.