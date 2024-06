Special unit storms memorial service for Navalny

Putin's most dangerous opponent

Navalny, who would have turned 48 on Tuesday, was considered one of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics during his lifetime and has been a political prisoner since his imprisonment in 2021. Last February, he died in a prison camp in the far north of Russia for reasons that are still unknown. His relatives and supporters speak of murder - also because Navalny had only just survived a nerve agent attack a few years earlier in the summer of 2020 and was in poor health as a result.