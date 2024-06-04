Tortured for months
Farmer left kangaroos and deer to die
Cold, hunger, pain: the 17 animals of the Flachgau farmer had to suffer for months. Now the regional court has imposed a 1500 euro fine.
The defendant owns a farm covering several hectares in Flachgau. And he has been keeping animals for meat production since 2017: namely kangaroos and fallow deer. 17 animals, seven kangaroos and ten deer, died in the one-hectare enclosure at the end of 2023 after having to starve and freeze for four months. As a result, the previously blameless local man has to answer for animal cruelty.
Dispute over shelter
"He wants to take responsibility," announces the defense lawyer at the trial on Tuesday afternoon in Salzburg Provincial Court. And the lawyer also talks about a dispute about a shelter on the farmer's property. A horse owner he knew had stabled her horses there - for money. The same shelter that the deer and kangaroos actually needed.
"You must have known beforehand that you needed the space?" asked the judge. "She didn't want to go with her horses, then it came out," the defendant replied in dialect. And added: "They got food anyway."
He was referring to a bale of hay that he had simply put down for the animals. The judge emphasizes: "Animals don't starve to death overnight, but over months." He then remains silent - he no longer provides an explanation. However, a person responsible at the authority confirms: "This was not species-appropriate husbandry." And the public prosecutor also makes it clear that diversion is not possible. The judge then imposes a fine of 1,500 euros - the sentence is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
