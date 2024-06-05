Win tickets
Schwarzenegger’s environmental fair: Experience eco-heroes
A special kind of experience at the Vienna Hofburg! This year, our eco-terminator is also hosting an environmental fair on July 20! All facets of innovative solutions to save the world will be presented there. With the "Krone" you can be there live and even more.
Visitors can look forward to practical approaches and ground-breaking ideas that pave the way to a more sustainable future! The "Solutions Expo" on the ground floor of the Hofburg opens its doors free of charge and without registration. Special highlight: The Styrian eco-oak will exclusively sign her latest book. Perfect title: "Be useful"!
"We want to inspire and show what is already possible"
Monika Langthaler, Organisatorin der Messe
But that's not all - the new, life-size Madame Tussauds wax figure of Schwarzenegger invites visitors to take selfies with "Arnie". The Expo is not only intended to inform, but also to inspire and motivate people to take action themselves.
Win two tickets to the conference and two books!
And here's the best part: the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative and the "Krone" aregiving away two tickets to the AUSTRIAN WORLD SUMMIT and two copies of Arnold Schwarzenegger's book "Be Useful"! In addition to Schwarzenegger, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and speakers such as actor Sebastian Ströbel and Tour de France winner Andy Schleck, conference participants can also look forward to a performance by The BossHoss.
The closing date for entries is June 12.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
