European Championship dress rehearsal: Austria – Serbia from 8.45 pm

Final EURO squad on Friday

The ÖFB players traveled early from Windischgarsten to Vienna on Monday due to the training pitches being affected by the rain and did not complete their final training session in the Upper Austrian community as originally planned, but at the Happel Stadium. The national team will remain in the Austrian capital until Friday - the day on which the final EURO squad is nominated and the flight to Switzerland departs. After the match in St. Gallen, the players will be able to enjoy a few days off before checking into the EURO base camp in Berlin on June 12.