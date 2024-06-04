Test match in the ticker
European Championship dress rehearsal: Austria – Serbia from 8.45 pm
First European Championship dress rehearsal for our national team! Austria will face Serbia today at the Happel Stadium in Vienna. We will be reporting live from 20:45, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The penultimate endurance test for the EURO awaits Austria's national soccer team today. Against Serbia, the ÖFB selection will be looking to gain further confidence for the tournament in Germany before the final test against Switzerland in St. Gallen on Saturday. Ralf Rangnick will probably carry out many an experiment in these games, but the results are also important, as the team boss emphasized.
His squad will welcome the Serbs with the reference of five wins in a row. "We will try to extend this streak," Rangnick announced on the ORF program "Sport am Sonntag". "Both games are dress rehearsals. In both games, we will field a team that is capable of winning." The German added that the first European Championship match against France in Düsseldorf on June 17 will also be in the back of his mind.
Break for Sabitzer, Schmid ready for action
Marcel Sabitzer will get a break after losing the Champions League final with Dortmund, but Romano Schmid is ready for action following the birth of his son on Sunday. The three central defenders Philipp Lienhart, Kevin Danso and Maximilian Wöber, who have only recently recovered from injuries, are also available - all three were able to take part fully in the training sessions in Windischgarsten and will most likely be able to gain match practice against the Serbs.
Emotional game for Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic, whose father is Serbian, will probably act as captain. "It's an emotional game. My family will be in the stadium. But it's just a soccer match and I want to win this game," explained the Inter Milan striker.
Another aspect of the showdown with the European Championship starter is getting back into familiar automatisms. "We want to settle in and internalize our principles once again," announced Stefan Posch. Christoph Baumgartner expects Tuesday's game to provide valuable insights for the European Championship. "You can see in games like this how far we've come and where we can improve."
Final EURO squad on Friday
The ÖFB players traveled early from Windischgarsten to Vienna on Monday due to the training pitches being affected by the rain and did not complete their final training session in the Upper Austrian community as originally planned, but at the Happel Stadium. The national team will remain in the Austrian capital until Friday - the day on which the final EURO squad is nominated and the flight to Switzerland departs. After the match in St. Gallen, the players will be able to enjoy a few days off before checking into the EURO base camp in Berlin on June 12.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
