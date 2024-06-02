Mannheim knife attack
Video calls for the murder of “every critic of Islam”
Following the bloody knife attack at an event organized by the Islam-critical movement Pax Europa (BPE) in Mannheim (see video above), an arrest warrant has been issued for the 25-year-old attacker. In the meantime, there is a new uproar over a video that has surfaced online in which the Afghan-born man glorifies the crime he committed.
A video that appeared on the online service Tiktok calls for the murder of "all ex-Muslims and all critics of Islam". According to the Berliner Morgenpost, the violent act in Mannheim is also celebrated by an Islamist who calls himself "Imam Meta" on the internet.
"I'll send you money"
"Guys, finally some good news: this Stürzenberger was stabbed. Inshallah the boy who stabbed him gets the highest step in paradise. I swear to Allah, I'll send you money, my friend. I will send you money."
In the video, the hate preacher repeatedly imitates stabbings, threatens ex-Muslims known by name, the state of Israel and all critics of Islam with death and insults a man as a "dirty Turk".
Account and video deleted
His account can no longer be found on the short video portal. The video has also since been deleted. As "Bild" reports, the man has been identified. The Baden-Württemberg State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution have been called in. The investigation is ongoing.
Guys, finally some good news: this Stürzenberger was stabbed. Inshallah, the boy who stabbed him gets the highest step in paradise. I swear to Allah, I'm sending you money, my friend. I will send you money. I send you food, I send you drink, I send you everything is, Inshallah this is what happens to ex-Muslims (...). Inshallah, every critic of Islam. Anyone who criticizes Islam.
Der Mann, der sich „Imam Meta“ nennt, feiert die Messerattacke von Mannheim - und bedroht weitere Menschen mit dem Tod
Interior Minister announces tough action
Baden-Württemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) described the clip as "abhorrent". At the same time, he announced that the security authorities would take tough action. "In our country, crimes - especially murder crimes - are punished with the full force of the law and not celebrated," he emphasized to Bild am Sonntag. Such statements after such a crime are "abhorrent, vile and disgusting", added Strobl. The State Office of Criminal Investigation had "already brought together IT investigators centrally in the current investigations", he added.
Such statements after such an act are abhorrent, vile and disgusting.
Baden-Württembergs Innenminister Thomas Strobl (CDU)
"Disgusting and inhuman"
Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) also strongly condemned the published video. "Glorifying the murderous knife attack is disgusting and inhumane," Faeser also told Bild am Sonntag. Anyone who does something like this must be "prosecuted with all the severity of criminal law", the minister emphasized. "Our security authorities are consistently investigating this."
Mannheim attacker has lived in Germany since 2014
Following the knife attack at an event organized by the Islam-critical movement Pax Europa (BPE) in Mannheim, an arrest warrant has been issued for the 25-year-old attacker. He is accused of attempted murder, as the Karlsruhe public prosecutor's office announced on Saturday. The man, who was born in Afghanistan, has been living in Germany since 2014. He is married, has two children and most recently lived in Heppenheim in Hesse.
Six injured
The attacker injured five members of the right-wing populist citizens' movement Pax Europa and a police officer, the latter critically, on the market square in Mannheim at around midday on Friday. The other injured are five men aged between 25 and 59 - including three German, one German-Kazakh and one Iraqi citizen.
Pictures from the scene:
Injured police officer placed in an induced coma
The police officer injured in the knife attack has now been placed in an induced com a. "His life is still in danger," said a spokesperson for the State Office of Criminal Investigation on Saturday. BPE board member Michael Stürzenberger, who was injured in the attack, spoke from hospital on Saturday. "It was really close yesterday," he wrote on Telegram.
Islam critic on the mend after attack
Stürzenberger reported on Saturday that he had suffered several stab wounds, one of which in his thigh had caused "considerable blood loss". He had also been injured in the face. Stürzenberger thanked all the doctors involved as well as the facial surgeons "who came specially from a specialist clinic". According to the organization's treasurer, Stefanie Kizina, the attack was aimed specifically at Stürzenberger.
Shortly after the attack, a video of the attack circulated on the internet: It shows the attacker stabbing several people and bystanders shouting: "Get the knife away!" You can also see an officer shooting at the attacker. Several police officers then restrain the man on the ground. According to the police, the public prosecutor's office and the state criminal investigation department, only one shot was fired.
The knife attack caused widespread horror. Germany's Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the attack.
Austrian politicians also reacted to the attack
There were also reactions from Austria. ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke of horrific images. "Incitement and radicalization lead to horrific acts of violence on the streets. Radicals are becoming more and more radical, in words and in deeds," Nehammer posted on X on Friday. For FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker, the attack in Germany is the result of a "failed asylum policy". Weapons ban zones and other show measures would achieve nothing, explained Hafenecker.
