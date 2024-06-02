Video calls for the murder of “every critic of Islam”

Interior Minister announces tough action

Baden-Württemberg's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) described the clip as "abhorrent". At the same time, he announced that the security authorities would take tough action. "In our country, crimes - especially murder crimes - are punished with the full force of the law and not celebrated," he emphasized to Bild am Sonntag. Such statements after such a crime are "abhorrent, vile and disgusting", added Strobl. The State Office of Criminal Investigation had "already brought together IT investigators centrally in the current investigations", he added.