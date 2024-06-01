Hot rumor
Toni Kroos will play his last game for Real Madrid today in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. As is well known, he will end his career after the European Championship in Germany. According to reports, a fellow countryman and Bayern player could become his successor at the "royals".
Kroos would like to bid farewell to the big stage with the Champions League title and, ideally, the European Championship title. And Real need to find a successor for the strategist.
One of the topics: Joshua Kimmich. As the German newspaper "Bild" reports, the Bayern player is being touted as a possible successor to Kroos in Spain. Although the 29-year-old is not necessarily seeking a transfer, he is keen to know what new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany plans to do with him.
Recently, Kimmich had to make way for his former position on the right defensive wing both at Munich and in the DFB team.
Contract expires in 2025
Should Kompany opt for other players in Kimmich's favorite position in the center, the German team player could well imagine a move to Spain. According to Bild, Kimmich, who has one year left on his contract at Bayern, would have to accept a reduction in salary in the event of a new contract - the 29-year-old apparently currently earns 20 million a year.
