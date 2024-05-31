Islam critic stabbed was also in Graz

Appearance in Graz in 2015 with legal consequences

He has also been up to mischief in Austria. At the end of March 2015, he took part in a Pegida rally (for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the Occident") in Graz and gave a speech there. He is said to have described all Muslims as potential terrorists. This statement had repercussions in court. Judge Julia Riffl sentenced him to four months' conditional imprisonment and a fine of 960 euros. The right-wing activist was reported to the Graz Green Party at the time.