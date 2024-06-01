Experience nature with the national park rangers

Program also for children and young people

Hikes are not only on the agenda for adults, but this year, too, great importance is attached to children and young people experiencing nature: for example at forest wilderness camps in the Oberhauser Zirbenwald, the Junior Ranger program or at the summer camp in the House of Water. It is also extremely educational, as the NPHT is also committed to the history of nature conservation and provides information about the glacial river Isel or offers a program for bad weather days with various exhibitions in the National Park House.