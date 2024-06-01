Guided hikes
Experience nature with the national park rangers
The Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT) is starting the summer season. As in previous years, you can once again experience guided hikes with a special flair this year. A varied program provides experiences for young and old.
In the East Tyrolean part of the national park, the rangers will once again be using binoculars and spotting scopes this summer to accompany guests and locals through the unique mountain landscape.
Whether guided nature watch tours in valleys, hikes to huts or adventure hikes to the "eternal ice" - those interested can once again immerse themselves in the diverse world of the Hohe Tauern.
Program also for children and young people
Hikes are not only on the agenda for adults, but this year, too, great importance is attached to children and young people experiencing nature: for example at forest wilderness camps in the Oberhauser Zirbenwald, the Junior Ranger program or at the summer camp in the House of Water. It is also extremely educational, as the NPHT is also committed to the history of nature conservation and provides information about the glacial river Isel or offers a program for bad weather days with various exhibitions in the National Park House.
René Zumtobel, Provincial Councillor for Nature Conservation, is also convinced of this: "I am delighted that the Hohe Tauern National Park's summer program once again offers a wide range of activities for visitors and enables them to have lasting experiences of nature in Tyrol's largest protected area. Only those who know natural jewels understand why it is important to protect them in the long term."
All details at hohetauern.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
