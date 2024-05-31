Young people also affected
25,000 Upper Austrians are considered “absolutely poor”
According to Statistics Austria, the number of people living in absolute poverty in Upper Austria has risen to 25,000 in just one year. This is an increase of 150 percent, as 10,000 people were affected in 2022. Absolute poverty means that these people are unable to participate in the so-called "minimum standard of living".
In total, 15 percent of Upper Austrians, or 219,000 people, are at risk of poverty or exclusion, including around 59,000 children and young people up to the age of 20. 25,000 people are considerably materially and socially disadvantaged. In general, people who are dependent on social benefits, single parents, people with no more than a compulsory school leaving certificate and children are very badly affected.
Social assistance below the poverty threshold
More than half (56 percent) of people who are unemployed all year round in Austria are at risk of poverty. Their family income is below the current poverty threshold of EUR 1,572 per month for a one-person household. 28 percent of them live in absolute poverty. Social assistance for single people currently amounts to a maximum of 1,155.84 euros per month, the poverty threshold is 1,572 euros per month.
Cannot keep their home warm
People are considered to be severely materially and socially disadvantaged if at least seven of the following 13 characteristics apply: The household is financially unable to meet unexpected expenses amounting to €1,370 from its own resources, go on vacation once a year, pay rent, operating costs or loans on time, eat meat, fish or a comparable vegetarian meal every other day, keep the home adequately warm, replace worn-out furniture or own a car.
Two pairs of matching shoes
People aged 16 and over are financially unable to have a satisfactory internet connection, replace worn-out clothes, have two pairs of suitable shoes, spend a small amount on themselves each week, regularly engage in paid leisure activities or meet friends or family for dinner/drinks once a month.
"Country does too little"
"This enormous increase in the absolute poor is no laughing matter for a province as rich as Upper Austria. The state is doing too little to combat poverty effectively," says AK President Stangl. He demands: "Social assistance must be increased to at least the poverty threshold. The net replacement rate for unemployment benefits must also be at least 70 percent instead of the current 55 percent. The annual safeguarding of the value of social benefits, especially unemployment assistance, must be guaranteed and the family allowance must be increased to at least two euros per day."
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor is also calling for the expansion of the social infrastructure, especially in the areas of child education and care, to finally be driven forward. Women in particular must be relieved of more of the burden, which would enable them to participate more in the labor market and consequently have better financial and social security in old age.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
