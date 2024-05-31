Vorteilswelt
Vote-catching mission

EU election campaign: These are the highlights from Carinthia

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 06:01

The EU elections are just around the corner - the Carinthian candidates have been on the hunt for votes! The "Krone" has collected the highlights for you.

comment0 Kommentare

Flyers, pens and sweets have been distributed in Carinthia for a few weeks now; panel discussions and debates have been held - because there are only a few days left until a good 400,000 Carinthians are called to the ballot box to vote for the European Parliament on June 9.

One or two Carinthian politicians also have the chance of a place in Brussels thanks to attractive list positions - provided there are enough votes for the party. After all, there are only 20 Austrians in total in the EU Parliament - the ÖVP currently holds seven seats, the SPÖ five, the Freedom Party and the Greens three each and the Neos are represented by one MEP.

So it's time to run, put up posters and come up with creative ideas to get in touch with voters. The "Krone" has summarized for you how the Carinthian candidates are planning the election campaign, who they are and the highlights of the election campaign.

Geier and his supporters in Lignano (Bild: zVg)
Geier and his supporters in Lignano
(Bild: zVg)

Julian Geier, ÖVP (11th place)
"Europe in view. Home in our hearts" is the motto of Klagenfurt's party leader Julian Geier, who, at the age of 29, is particularly keen to win over young voters. Together with supporters from the Young ÖVP Carinthia, he handed out washable tattoos as election gifts at the "Tutto Gas" weekend in Lignano, Italy, at Whitsun.

Claudia Arpa was on the hunt for votes in St. Paul im Lavantal! (Bild: zVg)
Claudia Arpa was on the hunt for votes in St. Paul im Lavantal!
(Bild: zVg)

Claudia Arpa, SPÖ (6th place)
The woman from Lavanttal can already look back on a long political career; she currently serves as a federal councillor in the SPÖ and even chaired this body until the end of 2023. On her election campaign tour, Claudia Arpa campaigned for votes with SPÖ election bags and on topics such as women's rights and equal opportunities for children and young people - because she wants to move to Brussels.

Elisabeth Dieringer-Granza (center) with Member of Parliament Gernot Darmann during the election campaign in downtown Klagenfurt. (Bild: zvg)
Elisabeth Dieringer-Granza (center) with Member of Parliament Gernot Darmann during the election campaign in downtown Klagenfurt.
(Bild: zvg)

Elisabeth Dieringer-Granza, FPÖ (6th place)
In addition to the usual election information stands, the FPÖ politician (center) is in conversation with party colleagues and voters at various festivals and events. "Unfortunately, complaining alone doesn't help," the Villach native invites Carinthians to exercise their right to vote.

Iris Glanzer handed out balloons together with Neos Carinthia leader Janos Juvan. (Bild: zvg)
Iris Glanzer handed out balloons together with Neos Carinthia leader Janos Juvan.
(Bild: zvg)

Iris Glanzer, Neos (6th place)
The Klagenfurt primary school teacher and mother of three wants a "better Europe" and to convince people of the importance of the EU. "I hope voters will see that our policies are honest," says Glanzer. In addition to factual arguments at panel discussions, the career changer also gives balloons as an election gift.

Beatrice Samwald relies on poster and flyer advertising as well as personal discussions at information stands. (Bild: zVg)
Beatrice Samwald relies on poster and flyer advertising as well as personal discussions at information stands.
(Bild: zVg)

Beatrice Samwald, KPÖ (13th place)
The young social worker has already built up the youth organization "Junge Linke Kärnten" in Carinthia. The issue of housing is particularly important to her: "We see housing as a European issue - it's a basic need!" She is relying on poster stands, information tables and flyer campaigns.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
