Vote-catching mission
EU election campaign: These are the highlights from Carinthia
The EU elections are just around the corner - the Carinthian candidates have been on the hunt for votes! The "Krone" has collected the highlights for you.
Flyers, pens and sweets have been distributed in Carinthia for a few weeks now; panel discussions and debates have been held - because there are only a few days left until a good 400,000 Carinthians are called to the ballot box to vote for the European Parliament on June 9.
One or two Carinthian politicians also have the chance of a place in Brussels thanks to attractive list positions - provided there are enough votes for the party. After all, there are only 20 Austrians in total in the EU Parliament - the ÖVP currently holds seven seats, the SPÖ five, the Freedom Party and the Greens three each and the Neos are represented by one MEP.
So it's time to run, put up posters and come up with creative ideas to get in touch with voters. The "Krone" has summarized for you how the Carinthian candidates are planning the election campaign, who they are and the highlights of the election campaign.
Julian Geier, ÖVP (11th place)
"Europe in view. Home in our hearts" is the motto of Klagenfurt's party leader Julian Geier, who, at the age of 29, is particularly keen to win over young voters. Together with supporters from the Young ÖVP Carinthia, he handed out washable tattoos as election gifts at the "Tutto Gas" weekend in Lignano, Italy, at Whitsun.
Claudia Arpa, SPÖ (6th place)
The woman from Lavanttal can already look back on a long political career; she currently serves as a federal councillor in the SPÖ and even chaired this body until the end of 2023. On her election campaign tour, Claudia Arpa campaigned for votes with SPÖ election bags and on topics such as women's rights and equal opportunities for children and young people - because she wants to move to Brussels.
Elisabeth Dieringer-Granza, FPÖ (6th place)
In addition to the usual election information stands, the FPÖ politician (center) is in conversation with party colleagues and voters at various festivals and events. "Unfortunately, complaining alone doesn't help," the Villach native invites Carinthians to exercise their right to vote.
Iris Glanzer, Neos (6th place)
The Klagenfurt primary school teacher and mother of three wants a "better Europe" and to convince people of the importance of the EU. "I hope voters will see that our policies are honest," says Glanzer. In addition to factual arguments at panel discussions, the career changer also gives balloons as an election gift.
Beatrice Samwald, KPÖ (13th place)
The young social worker has already built up the youth organization "Junge Linke Kärnten" in Carinthia. The issue of housing is particularly important to her: "We see housing as a European issue - it's a basic need!" She is relying on poster stands, information tables and flyer campaigns.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.