Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alcohol test refused

Car driver skids into meadow in Lustenauer Ried

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 15:15

A 28-year-old car driver took an involuntary trip into the botany between Dornbirn and Lustenau at around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday. Coming from Dornbirn, he was driving on Höchsterstraße in the direction of Lustenau when he lost control of his vehicle at the junction with Zellgasse.

comment0 Kommentare

The man mowed down a wooden fence, a kerb pillar and a traffic sign. After around 30 meters, the car came to rest in the meadow. The 28-year-old was lucky: he was uninjured in the accident and his vehicle was not too badly damaged.

Driver still faces trouble
After a breathalyzer test on the driver showed a breath alcohol content of 0.63 mg/l, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. According to the police press office, it was therefore not possible to determine the blood alcohol content stated in per mille. The man will be charged for refusing the test.

Heavy fine, driving license gone
Anyone hoping to avoid a fine by refusing a breathalyzer test is mistaken, according to the experts at the Road Safety Board (KSV). A value of 1.6 per mille is automatically assumed. This means a fine of 1,600 to 5,900 euros, a driving license suspension of at least six months, a visit to the official doctor and the completion of further measures such as additional training.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf