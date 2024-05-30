Car driver skids into meadow in Lustenauer Ried

Driver still faces trouble

After a breathalyzer test on the driver showed a breath alcohol content of 0.63 mg/l, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. According to the police press office, it was therefore not possible to determine the blood alcohol content stated in per mille. The man will be charged for refusing the test.

Heavy fine, driving license gone

Anyone hoping to avoid a fine by refusing a breathalyzer test is mistaken, according to the experts at the Road Safety Board (KSV). A value of 1.6 per mille is automatically assumed. This means a fine of 1,600 to 5,900 euros, a driving license suspension of at least six months, a visit to the official doctor and the completion of further measures such as additional training.