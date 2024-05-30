Alcohol test refused
Car driver skids into meadow in Lustenauer Ried
A 28-year-old car driver took an involuntary trip into the botany between Dornbirn and Lustenau at around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday. Coming from Dornbirn, he was driving on Höchsterstraße in the direction of Lustenau when he lost control of his vehicle at the junction with Zellgasse.
The man mowed down a wooden fence, a kerb pillar and a traffic sign. After around 30 meters, the car came to rest in the meadow. The 28-year-old was lucky: he was uninjured in the accident and his vehicle was not too badly damaged.
Driver still faces trouble
After a breathalyzer test on the driver showed a breath alcohol content of 0.63 mg/l, he refused to take a breathalyzer test. According to the police press office, it was therefore not possible to determine the blood alcohol content stated in per mille. The man will be charged for refusing the test.
Heavy fine, driving license gone
Anyone hoping to avoid a fine by refusing a breathalyzer test is mistaken, according to the experts at the Road Safety Board (KSV). A value of 1.6 per mille is automatically assumed. This means a fine of 1,600 to 5,900 euros, a driving license suspension of at least six months, a visit to the official doctor and the completion of further measures such as additional training.
