EU election: This procedure makes Schilling tremble

115,906 preferential votes for Edtstadler

This led to a preferential vote campaign within the ÖVP. Karoline Edtstadler, who is now Minister for European Affairs and was second on the list at the time, ultimately received 115,906 preferential votes in 2019. Only Ursula Stenzel, former ZiB presenter, achieved more when she ran for the ÖVP in 1996 with 168,078. In 2019, Othmar Karas, then first on the list and currently First Vice-President of the European Parliament, received slightly fewer preferential votes than Edtstadler, who moved back to Austria after less than a year, with 103,035.