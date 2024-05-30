Mysterious Bond wine: “007” in gold fever

"The world is not enough"

The elegant Burgundy cuvée with a classic cork stopper will soon be entered for international awards. "Because the world is not enough," smiles Max Fraisl. Perhaps the 007 double will soon be indulging in "diamond fever". The Bond wine can be found not only at Winzerhof Weiß and online, but also in selected branches of a supermarket chain. The on-screen hero provides information about his next projects at www.maxfraisl.com.