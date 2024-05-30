Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Noble Burgundy cuvée

Mysterious Bond wine: “007” in gold fever

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 11:00

In Her Majesty's Secret Service, actor Max Fraisl from Burgenland and winemaker Josef Weiß from Lower Austria are delighting the palate - and reaping great success. Their Bond wine, an elegant Burgundy cuvée with a classic cork stopper, was awarded gold.

comment0 Kommentare

"A vodka martini, shaken, not stirred!" The cool saying of British secret agent James Bond, which fans know only too well, does not quite apply to 007 double Max Fraisl for once. In Hollywood jargon for the Daniel Craig look-a-like from Eisenstadt, it could - loosely translated - read more like this: "Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc, finely pressed, not panted!"

This is how we know him: Max Fraisl in the role of former Bond original Daniel Craig. (Bild: Max Fraisl)
This is how we know him: Max Fraisl in the role of former Bond original Daniel Craig.
(Bild: Max Fraisl)

Ex-minister as godfather
We're talking about the Bond wine that the Burgenland native has conjured up on the market with the Lower Austrian winegrower Josef Weiß from Lengenfeld. "When Max Fraisl dominates the label and former Minister of the Interior Karl Schlögl takes over the sponsorship, it can only be enjoyment at the highest James Bond level," enthuse industry insiders with a wink.

Former Minister of the Interior Karl Schlögl has taken over the sponsorship of the Bond wine. (Bild: Fraisl)
Former Minister of the Interior Karl Schlögl has taken over the sponsorship of the Bond wine.
(Bild: Fraisl)

Big competition
Just in time for Max Fraisl's 50th birthday, the fine wine was awarded the Lower Austrian gold medal out of 6,000 samples. With Bond wine, the name says it all. Powerful, mysterious - the character of Her Majesty's distinctive and brilliant agent is reflected in the glass. "The taste is just like Bond himself," emphasizes Max Fraisl: "An incomparable wine that becomes more mature and better with age - I see parallels here too."

"The world is not enough"
The elegant Burgundy cuvée with a classic cork stopper will soon be entered for international awards. "Because the world is not enough," smiles Max Fraisl. Perhaps the 007 double will soon be indulging in "diamond fever". The Bond wine can be found not only at Winzerhof Weiß and online, but also in selected branches of a supermarket chain. The on-screen hero provides information about his next projects at www.maxfraisl.com.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf