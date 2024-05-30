Noble Burgundy cuvée
Mysterious Bond wine: “007” in gold fever
In Her Majesty's Secret Service, actor Max Fraisl from Burgenland and winemaker Josef Weiß from Lower Austria are delighting the palate - and reaping great success. Their Bond wine, an elegant Burgundy cuvée with a classic cork stopper, was awarded gold.
"A vodka martini, shaken, not stirred!" The cool saying of British secret agent James Bond, which fans know only too well, does not quite apply to 007 double Max Fraisl for once. In Hollywood jargon for the Daniel Craig look-a-like from Eisenstadt, it could - loosely translated - read more like this: "Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc, finely pressed, not panted!"
Ex-minister as godfather
We're talking about the Bond wine that the Burgenland native has conjured up on the market with the Lower Austrian winegrower Josef Weiß from Lengenfeld. "When Max Fraisl dominates the label and former Minister of the Interior Karl Schlögl takes over the sponsorship, it can only be enjoyment at the highest James Bond level," enthuse industry insiders with a wink.
Big competition
Just in time for Max Fraisl's 50th birthday, the fine wine was awarded the Lower Austrian gold medal out of 6,000 samples. With Bond wine, the name says it all. Powerful, mysterious - the character of Her Majesty's distinctive and brilliant agent is reflected in the glass. "The taste is just like Bond himself," emphasizes Max Fraisl: "An incomparable wine that becomes more mature and better with age - I see parallels here too."
"The world is not enough"
The elegant Burgundy cuvée with a classic cork stopper will soon be entered for international awards. "Because the world is not enough," smiles Max Fraisl. Perhaps the 007 double will soon be indulging in "diamond fever". The Bond wine can be found not only at Winzerhof Weiß and online, but also in selected branches of a supermarket chain. The on-screen hero provides information about his next projects at www.maxfraisl.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
