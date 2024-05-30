Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

A trio flies – from today it gets serious

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 07:50
comment0 Kommentare

Straight from the UEFA photo shoot, Austria's footballers headed to the Steegwirt in Bad Goisern on Wednesday, where ÖFB chefs Fritz and Tamino Grampelhuber served up a big meal. The traditional team evening in the closest circle under Ralf Rangnick as a final warm-up ...

(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

... before things get serious today - full focus on the EURO! Konrad Laimer and Co. have four training sessions left before the Serbia test in Vienna on June 4, for which 30,000 tickets have already been sold. The good news up front: all 28 men (not Marcel Sabitzer, of course) are in camp. Some from the short vacation, Philipp Lienhart and Max Wöber from the build-up training. The next few days will show how fit the problem children are. The "elimination race" also begins today for some of the unsteady candidates - Rangnick still has to remove a trio from his EURO squad by June 7, before the Switzerland international.

Philipp Lienhart (Bild: GEPA)
Philipp Lienhart
(Bild: GEPA)

Of course, this will be discussed behind closed doors. Today, however, all the ÖFB stars will be available to touch - the training session at the Dillys Sporthotel pitch at 11.30 a.m. is open to the public. Afterwards, the rolling bars will go down and the final EURO tactics will be fine-tuned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
