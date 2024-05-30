A trio flies – from today it gets serious

... before things get serious today - full focus on the EURO! Konrad Laimer and Co. have four training sessions left before the Serbia test in Vienna on June 4, for which 30,000 tickets have already been sold. The good news up front: all 28 men (not Marcel Sabitzer, of course) are in camp. Some from the short vacation, Philipp Lienhart and Max Wöber from the build-up training. The next few days will show how fit the problem children are. The "elimination race" also begins today for some of the unsteady candidates - Rangnick still has to remove a trio from his EURO squad by June 7, before the Switzerland international.