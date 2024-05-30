Jury convenes
High tension in Trump trial: waiting for verdict
The jury has not yet reached a verdict on the first day of its deliberations in the hush money trial against Donald Trump. The twelve jurors adjourned until 9.30 a.m. on Thursday (local time, 3.30 p.m. CEST). The verdict must be unanimous, so the decision could still be a long time coming.
In the trial, Trump is accused of falsifying business documents in connection with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
34 individual charges
His personal lawyer Michael Cohen had given Daniels the money to prevent a revelation about an alleged sexual affair in 2006. Trump has admitted to paying Cohen back the money. However, the presidential candidate has denied the allegations in the trial - 34 individual charges - and has spoken of a politically motivated trial. He denies an affair with Daniels.
On the first day of their deliberations, the jurors were provided with the transcripts of the statements made by Cohen and the former publisher of the tabloid newspaper "National Enquirer", David Pecker. He had testified about his efforts to avoid running stories that could damage Trump's candidacy.
Three scenarios
There are three possible outcomes to the jury's deliberations: With an acquittal, a guilty verdict or a hung jury if unanimity could not be reached. In the latter case, the proceedings would be deemed a mistrial and would have to start all over again, including a new jury.
The judge will decide on any sentence at a later date. The 77-year-old Trump could theoretically face up to four years in prison. However, that would be unusual. It remains to be seen whether a conviction could fundamentally harm him in his bid to be re-elected US President in November.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
