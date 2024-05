"Frenkie will join the team on Saturday, but things are going well. The first group game (against Poland on June 16) is doable for him," said Koeman. The 22-year-old left-back Maatsen, who was loaned to BVB by Chelsea in the winter, was considered a candidate for "Oranje" after a strong spring. "The reason for this is that there are several players in his position and they are preferred. That gives me the opportunity to bring in an additional attacker," said Koeman.