FPÖ politician rages
“The Pride parade is a sign of decadence!”
The garish and colorful Pride parade in St. Pölten is even making waves in provincial politics. A liberal MP apparently sees decency and morals at risk, while an ÖVP member of parliament complains about prejudice when it comes to holding hands.
Flashy costumes, colorful flags, exuberant atmosphere - the local Pride parade took place in St. Pölten last weekend, just like the "big" models in international metropolises.
Ideological rejection
However, Martin Antauer was not at all infected by the good mood. And the FPÖ member of parliament from the provincial capital immediately vented his anger at the event: "This parade is a sign of decadence," raged the blue district chairman and did not hide his ideological stance on the matter: "Sexuality is a private matter and does not need to be paraded for all to see. Especially not when children are watching."
Children are taught by costumed men in women's clothing that they can choose whether they want to be a boy or a girl. Spending taxpayers' money on this is obscene.
No more discrimination?
Antauer is also convinced that "no one in our country should have to worry about being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation". His conclusion: "The Pride parade is not about discrimination, but pure provocation!"
Holding hands
The counter to the liberal furor followed immediately. LGBTQ people are still affected by hatred and violence, explains ÖVP MP Florian Krumböck: "These people still have to think about whether they hold hands in public, especially where they do so."
From my point of view, too, it would be best if the Pride parade didn't have to happen. But as long as prejudice, hatred and violence are still an issue, this event will have to continue.
Still prejudices
The politician from the provincial capital also presents concrete data: "73% stated in the LGBTQ survey in Austria that they had been victims of bullying and psychological violence at school because of their sexuality." 17 percent would even avoid going to certain places. Krumböck: "Prejudices still exist in this area. A free, equal life is still not a matter of course, despite what some people claim."
