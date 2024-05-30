“The Pride parade is a sign of decadence!”

Ideological rejection

However, Martin Antauer was not at all infected by the good mood. And the FPÖ member of parliament from the provincial capital immediately vented his anger at the event: "This parade is a sign of decadence," raged the blue district chairman and did not hide his ideological stance on the matter: "Sexuality is a private matter and does not need to be paraded for all to see. Especially not when children are watching."