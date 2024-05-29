Arnold Schwarzenegger’s father targeted

Austrian police officer executed in Moscow

The life of Johann Scheiflinger, who had been employed by the police in Vienna since 1938, is particularly sensational. In 1941, he was sent to Stryj in Galicia (western Ukraine) with a protection police regiment. When the German troops withdrew in July 1944, he joined the Wehrmacht and was taken prisoner of war by the Soviets. He returned to Austria in 1947 and worked again as a gendarme in Carinthia. Shortly afterwards, however, he was arrested on suspicion that he had been involved in war crimes. As a result, he was handed over to the Soviet occupying power, which initiated proceedings against him and other former police officers from Stryj. In the indictment, he was accused of participating in killings as part of the campaign to make the area "free of Jews". During mass shootings, he was part of the cordon that cordoned off the scene and shot the fugitives. The Soviet military tribunal in Baden near Vienna sentenced Scheiflinger to death. He was the only police officer to be executed in Moscow for the crimes in Stryj.