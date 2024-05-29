June 7
Day of cordiality
For many people today, church is far away. The Long Night of the Churches on June 7 highlights just how colorful, modern and open parishes and church institutions are. This year, the Day of Cordiality will also be celebrated on this date.
Every year around the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Bishop Reinhold Stecher Memorial Association proclaims the "Day of Cordiality". In memory of the deceased Tyrolean "Bishop of Hearts", many initiatives around this day invite people to join in.
This year, the Day of Kindness will be celebrated together with the Long Night of the Churches on June 7. Almost 40 "heart projects" will be implemented around this date. Meinhard Egger, Chairman of the Memorial Association, cites fundraising campaigns for a well in Africa and for the Vinzibus in Innsbruck, which provides care for the homeless, as examples. On June 7, there will be concerts, special church services, a blood donation campaign and a colorful games festival.
Churches have been inviting people for 20 years
Anyone who has ever attended the Long Night of Churches knows about the special atmosphere of this event. It has been organized in Austria for 20 years. This year, under the leadership of the Diocese of Innsbruck, North Tyrol is taking part in the Church Night on 7 June (from 6 p.m.) with over a hundred program items at more than 40 locations. "Your heart is in demand!" is the unifying motto for this day of cordiality.
The Night of the Churches stands for lively hospitality, for encounters with other people and with God.
Harald Fleißner, Diözese Innsbruck
Thanks to a cooperation with the Tyrolean Choir Association, there will be singing at a particularly large number of locations this year. The Protestant and Serbian Orthodox churches in Innsbruck will also be opening their doors. The program includes art events, guided tours, discussions, cabaret and concerts.
