Churches have been inviting people for 20 years

Anyone who has ever attended the Long Night of Churches knows about the special atmosphere of this event. It has been organized in Austria for 20 years. This year, under the leadership of the Diocese of Innsbruck, North Tyrol is taking part in the Church Night on 7 June (from 6 p.m.) with over a hundred program items at more than 40 locations. "Your heart is in demand!" is the unifying motto for this day of cordiality.