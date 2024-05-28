Everything was dead for 15 kilometers after a slurry spill

Negligent impairment of the environment" - this was the accusation against two defendants at the regional court in Ried on Tuesday. By improperly using the prototype of a slurry separator - which separates solid and liquid components of the slurry - they are said to have been responsible for 120,000 liters of slurry leaking from the pit of a farm in Eberschwang and flowing into the Ötzlingerbach stream at the beginning of July last year. As the slurry leakage was not noticed immediately, it made its way into the Vockingerbach and then into the Antiesen.