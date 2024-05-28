Vorteilswelt
Everything was dead for 15 kilometers after a slurry spill

28.05.2024 18:30

The leakage of 120,000 liters of liquid manure led to an ecological disaster in three streams in the Innviertel region last year. The two defendants got off with a diversion in Ried. They have to pay a fine of 4000 and 2500 euros respectively

Negligent impairment of the environment" - this was the accusation against two defendants at the regional court in Ried on Tuesday. By improperly using the prototype of a slurry separator - which separates solid and liquid components of the slurry - they are said to have been responsible for 120,000 liters of slurry leaking from the pit of a farm in Eberschwang and flowing into the Ötzlingerbach stream at the beginning of July last year. As the slurry leakage was not noticed immediately, it made its way into the Vockingerbach and then into the Antiesen.

Regeneration can take three years
As the "Krone" reported, all the fish had died over a length of at least 15 kilometers and almost all the small creatures had been wiped out due to a lack of oxygen and ammonia poisoning. "Regeneration can take up to three years," explained Klaus Berg from the Upper Austrian Fishing Association.

Up to two years in prison would have been possible
The two defendants, who had to answer to a single judge, faced up to two years in prison because "the animal and plant population had been significantly damaged". That is double the penalty for "normal" damage to nature.

Trial lasted barely a quarter of an hour
Judge Andreas Rumplmayr did not want to send anyone to prison, however, and brought a diversion into play. After barely a quarter of an hour, the trial was over and the two defendants had to pay a fine of 4000 and 2500 euros respectively.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Folgen Sie uns auf