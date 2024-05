Owning and renting: The current price trend

After years of price rallies, residential properties in Austria became cheaper year on year in 2023 for the first time since the survey began in 2010. "With a decline of 2.6 percent, house and apartment prices in Austria have fallen more sharply than the EU average of minus 0.3 percent, but we are not seeing a drop in prices like in Luxembourg with minus 9.1 percent and Germany with minus 8.4 percent," explains Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.