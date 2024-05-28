Retailers complain about unfair online competition from China

Parcel flood from the Far East

The figures presented by the trade association at the press conference underline the need for action. Two billion parcels enter Europe duty-free every year. Two thirds of these are incorrectly declared. According to the EU Toy Association, 95% of toys purchased from Temu pose a safety risk to children. "That shouldn't be the case, but it is the case millions of times over," criticized Will. "Politicians must put a stop to this."